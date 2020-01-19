Comments
CBSDFW.COM — The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for a brand of baby strollers sold at Target and Amazon.
Baby Trend is pulling four of its Tango Mini Strollers because the hinge joints can release and collapse under pressure — a falling hazard to kids.
The recall involves four models of black Tango Mini Strollers that were sold between Oct. 2019 through Nov. 2019, each with its own model number and identifiable by a uniquely colored bonnet top sold in:
- Quartz pink (Model Number ST31D09A)
- Sedona gray (Model Number ST31D10A)
- Jet black (Model Number ST31D11A)
- Purest blue (Model Number ST31D03A)
Model numbers are printed in black on a white sticker located on one of the stroller’s legs.
The California-based company said people should stop using the strollers immediately and contact them for a refund or replacement at 800-328-7363 or info@babytrend.com.