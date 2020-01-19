DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The teen victim in last weekend’s shooting at a Dallas ISD basketball game has died. And on Sunday night, his family and friends came together for a vigil outside Bushman Elementary School.

Just after 9 p.m. Jan. 11, South Oak Cliff was taking on Kimball at Ellis Davis Field House when a fight broke out and shots were fired — striking 18-year-old Marc Strickland.

Strickland was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries a week later — leaving family and friends at a loss of words.

“I mean I lost my only son. I’m very heartbroken and this is new to me, I don’t know what to say. I normally have my baby on the side of me,” Strickland’s mother, Monique Mitchell, said.

At the vigil, Mitchell hugged her favorite photo of her son, who was known to many as “Flea.”

His grandmother, Sheciah Willis said her grandson was a great, loving and caring kid.

“What are you left with — every last one of us — was his smile that he constantly kept on his face. It’s one you’ll never forget,” Willis said.

For some, it’s hard not to wonder if Strickland would still be alive today if metal detectors and wands had been in place at last Saturday’s game.

In the days that followed, DISD updated its security plan, now both metal detectors and wands. Many say it will make a difference, but that the community also has to do their part.

“In the spirit of Flea, we got to have a revolution, we’ve got to have a movement, it’s got to be led by y’all… For real, it’s got to be led by y’all,” Founder of For Oak Cliff Taylor Toynes said.

Last week, fans were asked to leave their bags and backpacks at home if heading to a DISD sporting event. This coming week, the district will start enforcing their clear bag policy.