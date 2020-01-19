DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was injured after an argument led to a shooting outside an apartment complex’s gym in Dallas Saturday night.
At approximately 9:34 p.m. Jan. 18, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2200 block of Canton Street.
Police said several males were playing basketball inside the complex’s gym when a disagreement occurred between the victim and the suspect.
The suspect reportedly left the gym only to approach the males minutes later as they were walking outside. Another argument between him and the victim ensued and the suspect then produced an assault rifle, fired several rounds into the air and then fired a round at the victim — striking him in the abdomen.
The 19-year-old victim was shortly transported to a nearby hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.
Since then, detectives have interviewed four witnesses and one possible suspect. However, there has been no word on any arrests.