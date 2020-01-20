FORNEY (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash on the eastbound US 80 service road at the Gateway Boulevard bridge in Forney left 2 people dead and another injured.
It happened just before 11 a.m. when a car traveling east on the service road ran the stop sign and collided with another mini van traveling north on Gateway Boulevard in the intersection.
Identification of the fatalities is pending notification of next of kin.
The person transported to an area hospital had non-life threatening injuries.
The intersection of Gateway Boulevard and the service road of US 80 will be closed while the investigation is completed. There are no traffic impacts on the main lanes of US 80 highway.
The investigation is ongoing.
If anyone has any additional information about this or any other incident, please contact the Forney Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 972-564-7607. You can also leave information anonymously at Kaufman County Crime Stoppers at 877-8477522 or at kaufmancountycrimestoppers.org and if that information leads to an arrest, a reward could be granted to the caller.