DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A little girl traveling in an SUV along Interstate-35 in Dallas, with her mother and another adult, was injured when a road rage driver opened fire.
The girl’s mother says she was on the interstate, near the Mañana Drive exit, when a driver in a car swerved in front of her. The mother said when she swerved and blew her horn the male suspect pulled in front of her and slammed on his brakes.
The woman told police she lost control for a moment but managed to drive around the suspect. It was then the man driving the car pulled alongside and fired at least 3 rounds into the woman’s SUV. Her 9-year-old daughter, who was sitting in the backseat, was hit once in the side. The child was taken to a local hospital and was stable.
Police are searching for the suspect, described as a white male, slightly balding, with a salt and pepper goatee. The man was last seen traveling north, in a white-colored, older model sedan.