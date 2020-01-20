Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning accident on January 20 in Dallas left one person dead and another in custody facing charges for allegedly of driving while drunk.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning accident on January 20 in Dallas left one person dead and another in custody facing charges for allegedly of driving while drunk.
The accident happened as an unidentified man rode a moped in the 6000 block of North Central Expressway. Police say a woman, later identified as Illiane Quevedo Meza, driving a car hit the man and knocked him off the moped into traffic.
According to investigators, Quevedo Meza didn’t try to help the man and drove away from the scene.
The hit-and-run victim was lying in the street when he was run over by a 40-year-old driver from Grand Prairie. That driver did stop, but the moped rider died at the scene.
Police were able to locate and stop Quevedo Meza a short distance from the accident. The 20-year-old was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and failure to stop and render aid.