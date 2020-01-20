  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning accident on January 20 in Dallas left one person dead and another in custody facing charges for allegedly of driving while drunk.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The accident happened as an unidentified man rode a moped in the 6000 block of North Central Expressway. Police say a woman, later identified as Illiane Quevedo Meza, driving a car hit the man and knocked him off the moped into traffic.

According to investigators, Quevedo Meza didn’t try to help the man and drove away from the scene.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

The hit-and-run victim was lying in the street when he was run over by a 40-year-old driver from Grand Prairie. That driver did stop, but the moped rider died at the scene.

Police were able to locate and stop Quevedo Meza a short distance from the accident. The 20-year-old was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated (DWI) and failure to stop and render aid.

