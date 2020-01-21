



— It took nearly 20 hours, but police in San Antonio found and arrested the person they say is responsible for a shooting at a concert hall that left two men dead and five people injured.

Kieran Christopher Williams was arrested without incident Monday afternoon. The 19-year-old will be charged with capital murder for allegedly opening fire during an argument Sunday night at a bar on the Museum Reach portion of the San Antonio River Walk.

Officers were called around 8 p.m. to the Ventura, where they found several people injured and the suspected gunman gone, after what a witness described as a chaotic rush to escape the gunfire.

The medical examiner’s officer identified the men killed as Robert Martinez III, 21, and Alejandro Robles, 25, police said. A 46-year-old woman and four male teens between the ages of 16 and 19 were hurt but are expected to survive their injuries.

An attorney for Williams could not be immediately reached.

According to San Antonio police, an argument broke out inside the club and it was then that Williams pulled a gun and started shooting. One of the two killed died at the scene. The second victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police said the shooting was “not a random incident” and that at least one of the victims knew Williams. Chief William McManus said preliminary information indicates the people shot were all patrons at the bar.

Jacob Flores said he was among the 25 to 30 people inside Ventura when someone shot toward a performer and the venue turned into “chaos.”

“As soon as everyone heard the shots, everyone bolted out,” Flores, a 17-year-old musician, told the San Antonio Express-News. “My life flashed before my eyes.”

Police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing and Williams could face additional charges.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)