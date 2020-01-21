DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Zoo is celebrating a first.
The zoo said on Twitter Tuesday its first Hartmann’s mountain zebra was born at the zoo on January 6.
The Dallas Zoo tweeted, “Say hello to the VERY FIRST Hartmann’s mountain zebra born at the Dallas Zoo! This little guy was born January 6 to mom Keeya and dad Saba. Everyone is doing well, and our stripy baby was walking and nursing within one hour of his birth…”
The zoo said it will announce the newborn’s name soon and let the public know when he’ll be on display.
For now, he and his mother are bonding privately behind the scenes.