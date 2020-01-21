



Dipped. Fried. And fabulous. Fletcher’s Corn Dogs have been a State Fair of Texas staple for decades — and now there’s a food fight of sorts simmering, over that famous family name.

“We’re going to events and they’re saying, ‘oh, we already have Fletcher’s’. And my brother and I are like, ‘no, you don’t’… we’re not there’,” said Amber Fletcher. “And that’s troubling.”​

Amber Fletcher is the granddaughter of the corn dog’s creator, Neil. She says she grew up in the company and now works Head of Marketing and Event Operations.

The still family-owned company has been in a legal battle over a relative’s new restaurant venture in Dallas, initially called ‘Fletch.’​

“That’s the ‘F’ word and we’re not allowed to say that anymore,” said Jace Fletcher, of the preliminary injunction that forced a name change. It’s a situation that Amber Fletcher calls unfortunate but, also necessary.​

“We feel like we have the right to protect our mark, our trademark from anyone — family or not — that is confusing consumers,” said Amber Fletcher.

Legal action was a last resort.

“I hope that Fletcher’s original corny dogs will go on, move on to do bigger and better things and that our family name will not be tarnished and be referred to as the ‘F’ word.”​

She knows that had the dispute involved someone outside of the family the situation would likely not have attracted any attention. Still, she said she hopes her niece’s new venture (her brother’s daughter– he and Jace’s mother are divorced) does well– just with a different name.​

“We do hope that they will be successful in their endeavors and build a brand of their own, with a market and a customer base of their own,” said Amber Fletcher, “not tied and affiliated to a company that they don’t and have never had anything to do with.”​