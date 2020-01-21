Filed Under:defensive end, Entertainment, Houston News, houston texans, J.J. Watt, Saturday Night Live, snl, Super Bowl

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM) – Houston Texans star defensive end J.J. Watt didn’t make it to Super Bowl LIV, but he will be performing the night before the big game.

Watt shared a tweet from SNL showing he is scheduled to guest host the show on February 1.

Watt said, “SNL!!!! I can’t even pretend to hide my excitement about this haha! This is something truly special and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity from Lorne and everyone involved at @nbcsnl New York City let’s have some fun!!!

Watt is the 27th athlete to host the show, NFL.com reported.

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans smiles on the sidelines during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on August 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

