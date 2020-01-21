DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man was shot and killed Monday evening at his home in Dallas by a person who came to the front door and asked for work, family members told police.
Police said they responded to the shooting at around 7:50 p.m. in the 2300 block of Tyler Street. Arriving officers found a man who was shot in the chest.
The victim was taken to the hospital but later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.
Family members at the home told police that an unknown man had walked up to the front door and asked if the victim “had any work available.”
According to the family members, there was some sort of altercation between the two men, which led to the suspect shooting the victim. The suspect then ran away from the scene.
The family members told police they didn’t see the suspect.
Police said there was a person of interest, who was seen running from the area of the shooting, taken into custody on an unknown warrant. Police have not said if that person was involved in the shooting.