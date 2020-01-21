McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Controversial McKinney City Councilman La’Shadion Shemwell is accusing his council colleagues of disrespecting him as he fights for his job as a council member.
“I should not have to take your disrespect,” Shemwell said to the mayor and city council during Tuesday night’s meeting. “It’s not that I can’t take it but it’s that I shouldn’t have to take your disrespect every day.”
The council was discussing the May recall election for Shemwell.
But Shemwell is challenging it in court, trying to stop the city from holding the recall election.
A group of citizens got enough signatures on a petition to force the recall election after a series of incidents involving Shemwell, including him getting arrested twice while in office.
Shemwell has been accused by his critics of fanning racial tensions in the city.
At the council meeting on January 7, the city secretary confirmed a recall petition contained more than enough signatures to force a citywide vote this May.