NEW YORK (CBSNEWS.COM) – Anyone looking for compensation from the Equifax data breach that affected nearly 150 million people has until Wednesday to prove you’re among those impacted and deserve either a cash payment or free credit monitoring.
However, consumers should be aware it is unlikely they’ll receive a $125 payment that was first dangled when the settlement was announced.
The 2017 data breach exposed Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers and home addresses of up to 147 million people.
