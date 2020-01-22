DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Cyclists riding the trails in the Lakewood and Lake Highlands areas of Dallas have reported seeing booby traps that could injure or kill someone.
Multiple cycling groups report seeing twine strung across the trails, specifically the Ridgewood and SOPAC trails.
The color of the string makes it nearly impossible to see so a cyclist that hits it while riding along at 20 miles per hour could be seriously hurt.
“What we call in the cycling world ‘hit the deck’ is not fun,” said Ginny King of the King Racing Group. “And to think that you’re crashing because somebody else wants you to, doesn’t seem right.”
The Dallas Police Department told CBS 11, “We are aware of these incidents occurring at the SOPAC location and our bike officers will be monitoring the area very closely, particularly during school hours. In addition, we will direct any necessary resources in that area as needed. We want anyone occupying those trails to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity.”