



Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mexican fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent sources for Mexican cuisine around Dallas, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to make your guacamole, salsa or tamale dreams a reality.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Casa Navarro

Photo: JoAnn P./Yelp

First on the list is Casa Navarro. Located at 11742 Marsh Lane in Preston Hollow, the Mexican restaurant is the highest-rated destination for Mexican food in Dallas, boasting four stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp.

2. RJ Mexican Cuisine

Photo: Shrabasti R./Yelp

Next up is downtown Dallas’ West End Historic District’s RJ Mexican Cuisine, situated at 1701 N. Market St. With four stars out of 641 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican eatery with event space has proven to be a local favorite.

3. La Hacienda Ranch

Photo: Lisa C./Yelp

North Dallas’ La Hacienda Ranch, located at 17390 Preston Road, Suite 100, is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the Mexican and Tex-Mex cantina, which is known for tacos, margaritas and more, four stars out of 218 reviews.

4. Salsa Limón Flor De Mayo

Photo: Pauline P./Yelp

Salsa Limón Flor De Mayo, a cocktail bar and Mexican cafe that offers tacos, breakfast, brunch and more in downtown Dallas, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 220 Yelp reviews. Head over to 411 N. Akard St. to give it a try for yourself.

5. El Come Taco

Photo: Jonathan E./Yelp

Last but not least, there’s El Come Taco, a Lower Greenville favorite with 4.5 stars out of 479 reviews. Stop by 2513 N. Fitzhugh Ave. to hit up the Mexican diner next time you’re in the mood.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Dallas area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants climbed to 65 per business on Fridays, compared to 44 daily transactions on average fo Mondays.