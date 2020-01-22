DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a man shot and killed by Denton police during a confrontation at an apartment complex Tuesday morning has identified him as University of North Texas student Darius Tarver.

The incident started at around 3 a.m. at The Forum at Denton Station apartments after residents called 911 about a man who was banging on doors and yelling for someone to let him in. Residents also reported that the man was shattering light fixtures with a frying pan in the breezeway.

According to police, the man, later identified by family members as Tarver, got into a confrontation with arriving officers while wielding a cleaver and a frying pan. Police said he ignored commands to drop the items and started advancing towards officers.

Police said they used a taser on him but he was able to get back up. “Then he charged full-on, at some point stabbing an officer in the shoulder,” Denton Police Chief Frank Dixon said.

An officer then fired his weapon multiple times, striking Tarver at least once. Tarver was taken to the hospital, where he died.

The officer who was stabbed was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tarver’s roommate, Kenton Nelson, told CBS 11 the student was a hard-working, helpful man but that his behavior changed about a week ago.

“Up until last weekend, very coherent good guy, would cook for you, check on you and so forth. ‘You need anything before I go to work?’ Worked hard. Worked two jobs and then all of a sudden like I said something occurred and changed all that this past weekend,” Nelson said.

Friends of Tarver do not believe substance abuse caused the erratic behavior. A toxicology test is pending.