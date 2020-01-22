(CBS 11) – Robert Parker, who passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Roseland, Louisiana at age 89, was an American R&B singer and musician.
He was a saxophonist as well and played with Fats Domino and other New Orleans musicians.
In 1965, he signed with Nola Records where he recorded and released his one and only song (that he wrote) on Billboard, “Barefootin.”
It sold more than one million copies and award a gold disc by the RIAA.
While this was his only hit, he continued to perform and later became popular in the UK. In 2007, he was inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall Of Fame. “Barefootin” got all the way to #7 on the Billboard Top 40 but was #2 on the U.S. Hot Rhythm & Blues Singles chart.
The song runs 2:33.
Today’s performance is from a local rock and roll dance television show in Nashville, “The !!! Beat,” which was hosted by WLAC/Nashville’s disc jockey Bill “Hoss” Allen, taped at WFAA-TV in Dallas (as they had color TV cameras!) and cleared in local TV stations via syndication in various markets.
It almost appears some of the background sets were also used for WFAA’s “Sump N Else,” a similar show for Dallas/Fort Worth hosted by KLIF’s and later KVIL and KLUV’s Ron Chapman.
Enjoy!