AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Department of Public Safety added Romeo Torres, Jr., 28, to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list, and a cash reward of up to $7,500 is being offered for information leading to his capture.
Torres, who is affiliated with the Partido Revolucionario Mexicano gang, is wanted for assault on a public servant, aggravated assault and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.
Torres has been wanted since December 2016, when he took off from his last known address in Eagle Pass — an area where he still has connections.
He also has ties to Mexico.
Torres is 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs approximately 230 pounds. He has tattoos on his right leg and both arms.
To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:
· Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
· Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.
· Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).
All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.
All fugitives on the list are considered armed and dangerous.