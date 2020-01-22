Weather Update: High Near 45F, Chance Of Rain 90% Light rain early... then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Elderly Woman Dies With Her 2 Dogs In Fort Worth House FireAn elderly woman and two of her dogs died in an early morning house fire in Fort Worth on January 22. It was 4:30 a.m. when crews were called to the home in the 2100 block of Hudson Street. When firefighters arrived they found only light smoke coming from the house, but once inside heavy fire was in the front room.

4 hours ago