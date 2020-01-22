Comments
HARRIS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A crash along an interstate in Texas left one person dead and a load of beer cans strewn across the roadway.
The crash happened when an 18-wheeler traveling on Interstate-45 in Houston veered off the highway, crashed through a guardrail, traveled through a grassy area and slammed into a tree.
The trailer of the semi was sheared open, spilling an entire load of empty Bud Light beer cans onto the road.
The 35-year-old truck driver was thrown from the cab into one of the lanes on I-45. The man died at the scene.
Several lanes of I-45 were shutdown for hours. Heavy equipment was brought in to clean up the beer cans and remove the the trailer, which was split into several pieces.
Authorities aren’t sure what caused the driver to run off the road. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.