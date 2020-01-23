Comments
CALIFORNIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A California coastal cleanup crew ended months of anguish for a grieving family with the discovery of cremated remains of loved ones that had been in a van that was stolen before a funeral service.
Damadis Sanchez was 34 when she was killed along with her 8-year-old son, Anthony, in a traffic accident in Texas. Her brother, Gerson Lopes, had their remains returned to the family near LA.
Last April, the family was preparing for a memorial service when a van with the ashes inside was stolen.
Lopes says it was like a weight off his shoulders to finally get the remains.
