DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The NBA has announced this year’s All-Stars, and for the first time in 10 years, the Dallas Mavericks have a starter in the All-Star Game.

Point guard Luka Doncic, 20, is averaging 29 points, nearly 10 rebounds and 9 assists per game this season.

The Slovenian will become the youngest European-born player to start an All-Star Game, the Mavericks said in a news release Thursday night.

Doncic will be just the third Maverick to start an All-Star Game, joining Dirk Nowitzki (2007, 2010) and Jason Kidd (1996).

Kidd is the only other Dallas player voted in as a starter (Nowitzki started as a replacement for an injured starter twice). Dončić is the 31st All-Star in franchise history.

At 20 years, 353 days on the day of the 2020 All-Star Game, Doncic will become the ninth-youngest athlete to appear in the game and the sixth-youngest to start. He will be the game’s youngest starter since LeBron James (20 years, 52 days) in 2005.

Doncic leads the NBA in triple-doubles this season (12), all of which have been of the 20-point variety. He has also recorded a league-high 33 games with at least 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Fans accounted for 50 percent of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

All current NBA players and a media panel accounted for 25 percent each.

Those voters completed one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.

The game will take place on Sunday, February 16 in Chicago’s United Center at 7:00 p.m. on TNT.

Here is a list of the team captains and other starters.

Captains

Los Angeles Lakers G/F LeBron James

Milwaukee Bucks F Giannis Antetokounmpo

Starters

Dallas Mavericks G Luka Doncic

Houston Rockets G James Harden

Los Angeles Lakers F Anthony Davis

Los Angeles Clippers F Kawhi Leonard

Atlanta Hawks G Trae Young

Boston Celtics G Kemba Walker

Philadelphia 76ers C Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors F Pascal Siakam