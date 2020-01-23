NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Darlie Routier, the Rowlett mother convicted of murder and sent to death row more than 20 years ago now has a new generation of support.

Ryan Kester, a teenage crime sleuth, speaks with certainty about the murders of 6-year-old Devon and 5-year-old Damon Routier, even though they died more than a decade before he was born.

“For starters, I believe Darlie is innocent,” Kester said. “In my opinion, the evidence is lacking to support a guilty verdict.”

When asked, he told Judge Gracie Lewis that he wanted to see the original evidence in the case because of curiosity.

“The case is very, very, very important to me,” the 16-year-old college sophomore told Judge Lewis that the case had inspired him to become an attorney.

Kester is also fascinated with crime stories and told the judge that he has been working on a documentary for the past four years — although he didn’t plan to use any of the evidence he was fighting to review in the film.

“We are still having DNA samples and things tested,” Judge Lewis said during a morning hearing of which she denied his request. “And we don’t want to have any mishaps as a result of unknown bodies handling this material.”

Just last year, supporters gathered at the Crowley Courthouse for a rally, insisting that further testing of the evidence will one day set Routier free.

“I’m disappointed in the court’s ruling,” Kester said. “But, I am grateful that she provided me with an avenue to view the exhibits through the court reporter.”