BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Health officials in Brazos County are investigating a suspected case of 2019 Novel Coronavirus, the county’s health department announced Thursday.
Officials said the patient that’s being investigated apparently traveled from Wuhan, China, where the illness originated. It’s currently unknown how recent that person traveled from there.
According to officials, the patient “met the criteria for coronavirus testing and is being kept isolated at home.”
Officials said they will promptly announce if the case gets confirmed.
The coronavirus has caused hundreds of illnesses in Wuhan and has reportedly spread to other cities and countries. There’s been one confirmed case from a person in Washington state who recently traveled from that area of China.
Airports in San Francisco, New York, and Los Angeles started screening some passengers for the virus on Friday.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” said Michael Bigbee, who flies frequently. “The screening’s painless. It’s really quick. It doesn’t slow people down much at all.”
DFW Airport said it is prepared to support the CDC and Tarrant County Public Health Department if screening becomes necessary.
Officials are asking those who have traveled to Wuhan and have flu-like symptoms to call their local health departments. Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.