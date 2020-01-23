NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Longtime PBS host of the nightly PBS “NewsHour” Jim Lehrer has died at the age of 85.
Lehrer, whose serious, sober demeanor made him the choice to moderate 11 presidential debates, was was born in Kansas but raised in Texas. He began his television career at KERA-TV in Dallas.
He and longtime partner Robert MacNeil began nightly reports on PBS in 1975. The show featured detailed reports and discussions of politics, international relations, science and even the arts.
MacNeil stepped down from the show in 1995. Tributes poured in from colleagues and watchers alike, including from Fox News’ Bret Baier, who called Lehrer “an inspiration to a whole generation of political journalists — including this one.”
