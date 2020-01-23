January is Human Trafficking Awareness month.
Human trafficking is a form of modern-day slavery. Don’t suffer alone. If you, or someone you know, has been trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Hotline.
New Friends New Life restores and empowers formerly trafficked girls and sexually exploited women and children by providing access to education, job training, interim financial assistance, mental health, and spiritual support
Founded in 2009, Traffick911 exists to free youth from sex trafficking with a three-prong strategy of prevention, identification and empowerment. Traps, the Traffick911 youth prevention program, teaches youth how to stay safe from traffickers by understanding their tricks, traps and lures.
The U.S. Department of State cites global statistics estimating that boys and men may represent nearly 50% of total sex trafficking victims, but agencies find particular difficulty identifying male victims.
Ranch Hands Rescue Counseling Center and Animal Sanctuary has announced ambitious plans for 2020. Their goal is to open one of the first safe houses in the country, exclusively catering to male victims of sex trafficking. If you’d like more information on the programs Ranch Hands Rescue offers, visit their website.