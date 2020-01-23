ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas Rangers’ new home is almost complete. Ninety-one percent complete the Rangers said Thursday.

The first Globe Life Field sign was erected and lit up on the stadium’s exterior.

Project managers said they are on schedule and expect the first concert on March 14 and exhibition game with the St. Louis Cardinals on March 23, will go on as planned in March.

The regular season home opener is scheduled on March 31 against the Los Angeles Angels.

“If you were to come back here a week or two weeks from now you will actually see the infield clay that you are used to seeing,” said Rob Matwick, Executive Vice President of Texas Rangers Ballpark Operations.

Work is ongoing on the field surface.

Field concrete work is 60% complete, and clay installation will begin next week.

Seat installation is 85% complete on the main concourse and 55% complete on the upper seating bowl.

A total of 30,000 seats have been installed up to this point. Upon completion,

Globe Life Field will hold the capacity for 40,300 seats.

Since breaking ground on the stadium in September 2017, work crews have logged more than 5.5 million hours building it.

