Comments
COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM) – The Brazos County Health Department notified Texas A&M University that a student may have a possible case of novel coronavirus.
The university confirmed the possibility in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
Texas A&M confirms possible case of coronavirus: https://t.co/xB7277sNXZ #tamu pic.twitter.com/kLAwQovih2
— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) January 23, 2020
In a news release, Texas A&M said it continues to work with its Student Health Services and the Brazos County Health District.
Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low.