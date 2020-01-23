  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMCBS 11 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS 11 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS 11 News at 6pm
    View All Programs

COLLEGE STATION (CBSDFW.COM) – The Brazos County Health Department notified Texas A&M University that a student may have a possible case of novel coronavirus.

The university confirmed the possibility in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

 

In a news release, Texas A&M said it continues to work with its Student Health Services and the Brazos County Health District.

Officials have described the immediate health risk to the campus community as low.

Comments

Leave a Reply