HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two people were killed and 20 are injured after a massive explosion at a Houston industrial company Friday morning.

The explosion happened around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 24 inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries. The owner said the blast came from a propylene tank.

One resident captured the explosion on his camera as it could be seen lighting up the sky.

 

According to KTRK, residents reported that the explosion shook their homes and caused windows and doors to break. Damage was also seen at a nearby convenience store, where doors were knocked off their hinges.

Local schools in Cy-Fair ISD were closed due to the explosion.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said authorities don’t believe the explosion was intentional, though a criminal investigation is underway.

