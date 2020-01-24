HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Two people were killed and 20 are injured after a massive explosion at a Houston industrial company Friday morning.
The explosion happened around 4:30 a.m. Jan. 24 inside a building at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, which makes valves and provides thermal-spray coatings for equipment in various industries. The owner said the blast came from a propylene tank.
One resident captured the explosion on his camera as it could be seen lighting up the sky.
— Joey Charpentier (@BattleNub19) January 24, 2020
According to KTRK, residents reported that the explosion shook their homes and caused windows and doors to break. Damage was also seen at a nearby convenience store, where doors were knocked off their hinges.
Local schools in Cy-Fair ISD were closed due to the explosion.
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said authorities don’t believe the explosion was intentional, though a criminal investigation is underway.
