GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Grammy Awards this weekend will honor the best in the world of music. But in the world of music collectors, one of the best is found in Grand Prairie.

With 200,000 records and CDs, David Eckstrom collects and sells everything about music including vintage velvet Elvis artwork and Kiss Halloween masks.

He’s a music store owner who owns what’s considered the holy grail of records and has insight into what valuable vinyl anyone might not know they have.

“I’m a collector, a collector is probably a genetic defect,” says Eckstrom.

But one of the collector’s records you won’t find on the sales racks at Forever Young in Grand Prairie is what the music industry has called the world’s rarest album.

Bob Dylan’s second album in 1963 called The Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, originally had four more songs that the record company quickly removed for being too controversial.

“There’s only two known copies and I’m the proud owner of the first one,” says Eckstrom. “They insured it for $100,000. I’ve been offered as high as $80,000 for it, but I value it more than that.”

Eckstrom bought the album in the early 1990s for around $12,000.

He has others in his collection also worth a small fortune including Elvis’s first singles and the rare, original Beatles album Yesterday and Today. Eckstrom says anyone with a record collection may have a buried treasure and not even know about it.

He says a 1971 Dallas-area album called A New Hi is worth $1,000 because it features a young Stevie Ray Vaughan.

Even local artists who never made it big made records now highly valued by collectors. Until someone comes forward with another stereo version of the original Freewheelin’ Bob Dylan, Eckstrom’s ears can hear something almost no else can ever experience.

“You get to listen to what you collect, and that’s beautiful,” says Eckstrom.