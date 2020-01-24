DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – In the history of Dallas ISD, there has never been a woman with the title “Executive Director of Athletics.”

That can’t be said anymore.

Dr. Silvia Salinas is the first woman Athletic Director at the school district and she says she never questions why it took so long.

She’s just happy she now has an opportunity to set a positive example for all the young people that come behind her.

Getting her undergraduate degree from Southwest Texas State in San Marcos (now Texas State University), her masters degree from Northwestern State, and her doctorate from the University of North Texas, Salinas wants to stress education is the key to opening all doors.

Originally from Brownsville, Texas, having a life-long passion for sports, she’s held positions in Dallas ISD ranging from coaching to teaching and working at the main office on North Central Expressway in Dallas.

During the course of any given week, she says she attends at least three sporting events, in which she gets to interact with student-athletes.

Managing almost 1,000 employees and responsible for an annual budget of at least $9 million, Salinas says she doesn’t feel any extra pressure.

The fact that a Dallas ISD school hasn’t been recognized as a state champion in football since Sunset High in 1950, is something she hopes changes soon, but the biggest change Dr. Salinas wants to come from her new position, is showing young minority students that life hardships don’t have to define them. Getting their education undoubtedly will.