



– Southlake Police are going viral once again on social media after their latest comedic public service video telling drivers to slow down while spoofing the Houston Astros.

In order to understand the humor you need to understand the scandal the Astros were involved in.

A recent investigation from Major League Baseball found the team was stealing signs through a video feed and alerting their batters of what pitch was coming by banging on a trash can.

Inspired by the scheme, Southlake Police created a video showing an officer using a radar gun impressed by how all the passing drivers are going the speed limit.

The laugh comes half way into the video when it is revealed a fireman wearing an Astros jersey is hiding behind a tree banging on a trash can to alert drivers of the radar-running officer up ahead.

*SOUND UP!* Everyone's driving so safely today in Southlake & were so proud of you guys! We mean, we tell you where traffic enforcement is, so we always kind of expect it, but today you were like REALLY safe. Like UNUSUALLY SAFE?! Like something seems up. Hmm..@astros @MLB pic.twitter.com/1xabWQ4IS6 — Southlake DPS (@SouthlakeDPS) January 23, 2020

The man behind the idea and video is Southlake Police Officer and spokesman Brad Uptmore.

“I feel like it’s all in good natured fun,” he said.

While the video is caused comedic reactions Officer Uptmore says there is a real message to be shared.

“Everybody is once again reminded not to speed in Southlake,” he said. “It’s a win.”

Uptmore says in the last 2-and-a-half years, 12 of the departments social media video campaigns have gone viral.