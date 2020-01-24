Comments
THE FOOTE FILES (CBSDFW.COM) — Donna Summer was probably one of the hottest R&B singer/songwriters of the 1970’s and 80’s, especially in the disco genre of music.
Today’s song was released toward the end of that era but it’s a good one and it moves!
“Love Is In Control (Finger On The Trigger)” was a Grammy-nominated song in 1982. It was her 12th Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and it was written and produced by Quincy Jones, along with Rod Temperton and Merria Ross.
The song runs four minutes and 19 seconds, and was released on the Geffen label in the U.S. and the Warner Brother label in Europe. This song wants to make you get up and dance!
Enjoy!