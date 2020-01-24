Comments
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Waxahachie Police are investigating the shooting death of a middle school student.
Spencer Nobles was 15 years old.
He was an 8th grader at Coleman Junior High School.
Police said they responded to a “shots fired” call on Thursday around 10:15 p.m. at a home in the 800 block of E. Main Street.
When they arrived, they found Nobles with a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to the hospital, but didn’t survive.
Nobles’ grandmother Tracy Donalson had a message for other families.
“Watch your kids. Know what your kids are doing, know who your kids are with. Stay in their business,” she said. “Stay in their business.”
Police have not released any details on who may have shot him, but said they are not looking for any suspects.