DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are investigating after a shooting in Uptown Dallas left a woman injured and a BMW riddled with bullets.

Investigators say a man was in the car with the woman around 3:15 a.m. when someone opened fire on them near Klyde Warren Park.

The driver of the car managed to travel several blocks, before stopping along McKinney Avenue.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

At least six bullets pierced the car, leaving holes in the windshield and passenger side door. Shattered glass and shell casings littered the area around the vehicle.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital — her condition isn’t known. Police have not said if the man in the car with her was injured.

Police are still investigating, but so far they have released any information about the shooter or if the person was traveling in a car or on foot.

