DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have completed a trade to acquire center Willie Cauley-Stein from Golden State for a second-round pick in this year’s draft.
The Mavericks needed help on their front line after starting center Dwight Powell tore his right Achilles tendon, ending his season. The Warriors will get Utah’s second-round pick. Dallas acquired that selection in a draft day trade with Detroit last year.
The Dallas team waived Justin Patton to make room for Cauley-Stein. Patton was acquired in a trade with Oklahoma City on Friday, the same day Dallas agreed to the deal with Golden State.
Cauley-Stein (7-0, 240) holds career averages of 9.8 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.0 steal, 0.8 blocks and 23.9 minutes per game in 336 games (235 starts) with Sacramento and Golden State. The fifth-year center, who is a career 53.6 percent shooter, has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in every one of his professional seasons.
