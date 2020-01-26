



After the tragic death of NBA star Kobe Bryant, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban announced that the number 24 will never again be worn by one of his players.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in a Sikorsky S-76 helicopter crash in Calabasas, California Sunday morning. He was 41-years-old.

In a statement released Sunday night, Cuban said Bryant wasn’t just a decorated legend — he was a loving and dedicated father.

“We are shocked and saddened by the devastating news of the passing of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna. Kobe was an ambassador for our game, a decorated legend and a global icon. Above all, he was a loving and dedicated father. Kobe’s legacy transcends basketball, and our organization has decided that the number 24 will never again be worn by a Dallas Maverick. Our hearts go out to all the lives lost and the families impacted by this terrible tragedy. We send our thoughts and prayers to Vanessa and the family, the Lakers organization and Kobe Bryant fans everywhere.”

Bryant retired in 2016 as the third-leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades with the Lakers as a prolific scorer, AP reported. He held that spot in the league scoring ranks until Saturday night, when the Lakers’ LeBron James passed him for third place during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant’s hometown.

In November, Bryant told CBS News’ Dana Jacobson he wanted to be remembered for generations as a “storyteller,” with the “basketball side” being for the older generations.