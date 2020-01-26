BREAKINGKobe Bryant, 13-Year-Old Gianna, Among 9 Killed In Helicopter Crash In Calabasas
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PMGrammy Red Carpet Live
    7:00 PMThe 62nd Annual Grammy Awards
    10:30 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    11:30 PMJoel Osteen
    12:00 AMInspiration Ministries
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Acura, Alcohol, auto-pedestrian, crash, Death, dps, driver, Grand Prairie, North Texas

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grand Prairie police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening.

Around 6:45 p.m. Jan. 25, police said a man was attempting to cross the roadway in the 2500 block of W. Main Street when he walked into the path of a 2019 Acura SUV.

The Acura struck the man, who was shortly transported to Medical City Arlington and pronounced dead after arriving. He has not yet been identified and police believe alcohol may have been a factor.

The driver, a 63-year-old woman, will not face any charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply