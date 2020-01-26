Comments
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Grand Prairie police are investigating a fatal auto-pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening.
Around 6:45 p.m. Jan. 25, police said a man was attempting to cross the roadway in the 2500 block of W. Main Street when he walked into the path of a 2019 Acura SUV.
The Acura struck the man, who was shortly transported to Medical City Arlington and pronounced dead after arriving. He has not yet been identified and police believe alcohol may have been a factor.
The driver, a 63-year-old woman, will not face any charges.