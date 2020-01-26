Comments
GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Grapevine man who was previously arrested is now jailed on a new charge of child exploitation.
On Sunday, Jan. 26, police arrested 24-year-old Chansellor Hill for exploitation of a child following a federal arrest warrant issued from the Northern District of Texas. However, there are no new victims associated with the most recent arrest.
Hill was arrested multiple times in the last year for charges including continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 and possession of child pornography.
The 24-year-old will be held in the Grapevine jail awaiting federal arraignment. He continues to face charges in Tarrant County for the previous arrests.