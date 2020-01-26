BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Health officials confirmed that the results for a suspected case of coronavirus in Brazos County were negative.
The Brazos County Health District received the results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Sunday on the suspected case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.
The patient that was being investigated reportedly traveled from Wuhan, China, where the illness originated. Officials said last week that they “met the criteria for coronavirus testing and is being kept isolated at home.”
The coronavirus has caused hundreds of illnesses in Wuhan and has reportedly spread to other cities and countries. There’s been one confirmed case from a person in Washington state who recently traveled from that area of China.
Airports in San Francisco, New York and Los Angeles started screening some passengers for the virus on Friday.
DFW Airport said it is prepared to support the CDC and Tarrant County Public Health Department if screening becomes necessary.
Officials are asking those who have traveled to Wuhan and have flu-like symptoms to call their local health departments. Symptoms can include fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.
The public is encouraged to practice these general preventive actions for all viral infections, including the flu:
- Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.