DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A security guard was shot multiple times in south Dallas Saturday night.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Jan. 25, police responded to a shooting call in the 4600 block of Malcolm X Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found the victim lying near the front door with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The suspect — described as a black man in his late 30s to 40s — fled the location on a bicycle and is currently at large. He was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and a black backpack.

This is an ongoing investigation.

