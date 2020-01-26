AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW) — Legendary Texas Blues Guitarist and Dallas native Jimmie Vaughan said no matter how the Grammy Awards turn out, just being nominated “feels like you’ve won.”

This year, Vaughan was a nominee for best traditional blues album for his most recent work “Baby Please Come Home.”

In a one-on-one interview with CBS 11, Vaughan said the main difference this time around is that the album has been the pure result of a passion project.

“I really just make records now because it’s what I like,” he said. “They’re songs that I like and I just try and do a good job on them and do my thing, because I figure people would like it if I do what I do.”

The guitar icon has been in the business for more than 50 years.

Vaughan said a pee-wee football injury at age 12 set him on the path of learning how to play guitar. His injury shattered his collar bone, and soon after his hobby shifted to learning the strings.

During those preteen years, he played in Dallas with family and friends. Soon after came his time with the Chessmen, then the popular Fabulous Thunderbirds. Fast forward to now, and Vaughan doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

When asked about the long legacy of the Blues, Vaughan said he doesn’t think it will ever go away.

“It’s really 110% American,” he said. “There are a lot of kids coming up now and they love that sound and they want to play that soulful guitar behind their vocals about life.”

Vaughan said he is looking forward to being in Dallas on his birthday in March for the unveiling of a monument honoring him and his late younger brother Stevie Ray Vaughan.

The city of Dallas will be erecting the monument to honor the brothers’ contribution to their music and the state of Texas.