



– Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is one of nine finalists for the “Anything But Ordinary” Player of the Year award that “highlights the passions and innovations of players throughout the NFL.”

One player from each NFL team was nominated and fans voted through January 20.

The top nine list of finalists is now out and Prescott is on that list.

The winner will be announced on Saturday, February 1 at 7:00 p.m., the night before the Super Bowl.

The award is sponsored by Microsoft Surface, the league’s official laptop and tablet partner.

Prescott’s charity, “Faith Fight Finish,” was created in his late mother’s memory after her battle with colon cancer.

Dak Prescott with his mother, Peggy, who died of colon cancer. (courtesy: faithfightfinish.org)

Prescott says his mission is to instill his mother’s courage and strength in those also fighting the disease.

“Prescott credits her with being the role model in which he found his moral compass that guides him today. Now he’s on a mission to share his mother’s courage and strength with the world while helping patients fight their own battles against the illness,” Prescott’s nomination entry says.

Finalists will be chosen through a fan vote which runs now through Monday, January 20.

The grand prize winner will win a trip for two to Super Bowl LIV and a chance to see the winner announced at NFL HONORS on February 1 in Miami, the night before the game.

Click here to vote for Dak Prescott and see the finalists from each NFL team.