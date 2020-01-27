(CBS 11) – Jackie Wilson (1934-1984) was an American R&B singer from Detroit.
From 1958-1968 he charted 24 times of Billboard, yet never had a #1 hit.
He had six songs in the top 10, including “Lonely Teardrops” in 1958 and “Night” in 1960. But today’s song was one of his last big hits.
“Baby Workout” was released in March 1963 on the Brunswick Records label, written by Wilson and Alonzo Tucker. Not only did it hit #5 on Billboard, it was a #1 R&B hit as well for three weeks.
Later in 1990, George Benson covered this song for a 1990 album, “Big Boss Band.”
The song runs 3:02 on the Brunswick label.
Today’s clip is taken from the ABC Television Network show, “Shindig” which aired from 1964-1966, hosted by radio disc jockey Jimmy O’Neil.
Wilson suffered a stroke in 1975 and unfortunately spent the remainder of his life in nursing homes until his passing on January 21, 1984 at age 49.
Get up and dance with this one!