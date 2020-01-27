Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Mavericks center Dwight Powell underwent surgery to repair the rupture of his right Achilles tendon, the team said on Monday.
The non-contact injury happened in the first quarter of the Mavericks’ 110-107 loss to the L.A. Clippers on Jan. 21, 2020.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Bob Anderson in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Powell (6-10, 240) appeared in 40 games (37 starts) for the Mavericks this season with averages of 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 26.5 minutes per game.
No timetable has been set for Powell’s return, but he will miss the rest of this season.