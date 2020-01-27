AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved Texas’ hemp regulatory plans, State Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said on Monday.
“This is a victory for Texas farmers,” Miller said in a statement. “We are one step closer to giving our ag producers access to this exciting new crop opportunity.”
Miller makes it clear it is still not yet legal to grow hemp in Texas.
“We’ve got to get our rules approved and get our licensing program up and running, but the dominoes are dropping pretty quick. We’re almost there.”
Last June, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 1325 into law.
It authorizes the production, manufacture, retail sale and inspection of industrial hemp crops and products in Texas.
It also includes products for consumable hemp products which contain cannabidiol (CBD), as well as other edible parts of the hemp plant.
