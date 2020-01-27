Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after she was shot outside a North Dallas Walmart Sunday evening, police say.
Police responded to the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Montfort Drive near the Dallas North Tollway.
Police say they found the victim shot multiple times just outside the store. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, the woman was seen outside the store with a man just before she was shot. Police are considering that man a suspect and are currently looking for him. A description was not immediately made available.
Police do not know if the two knew each other.
The victim’s name has not yet been released as the investigation continues.