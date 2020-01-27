WEATHERDense Fog Advisory
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas North Tollway, DFW News, Homicide, Montfort Drive, North Dallas, Shooting, walmart

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A woman is dead after she was shot outside a North Dallas Walmart Sunday evening, police say.

Police responded to the shooting at around 9:30 p.m. at the Walmart on Montfort Drive near the Dallas North Tollway.

Police say they found the victim shot multiple times just outside the store. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to investigators, the woman was seen outside the store with a man just before she was shot. Police are considering that man a suspect and are currently looking for him. A description was not immediately made available.

Police do not know if the two knew each other.

The victim’s name has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

Comments

Leave a Reply