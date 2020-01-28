SPACE (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut holding the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman can’t wait to dig into some salsa and chips.
NASA astronaut Christina Koch is also looking forward to swimming and surfing in the Gulf of Mexico.
Living in space has given me a new appreciation for Earth. At times gazing out at the planet has evoked feelings of being #EarthSick for the people and places I love so much. Today I’ll answer questions on my Instagram story about life in space – ask away! pic.twitter.com/1YkIUibCSS
— Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) January 23, 2020
She told The Associated Press on Tuesday that taking part in the first all-female spacewalk was the highlight of her mission.
Koch has lived on the International Space Station since last March. She returns to Earth on Feb. 6. Her 328-day mission is the second-longest by an American, trailing Scott Kelly’s flight by just 12 days.
In addition to chips and salsa, it appears Koch has a bit of a sweet tooth, having baked “space cookies” while in orbit.