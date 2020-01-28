Comments
EL PASO (CBSDFW.COM) – Authorities have identified a mystery man who was seen on surveillance video saving a baby during last year’s mass shooting at a Walmart in Texas that killed 22 people.
El Paso police confirmed that Lazaro Ponce is the man seen in the footage.
Ponce told the El Paso Times that he and his wife were homeless and living at a makeshift camp near the Walmart at the time of the shooting.
We believe this HERO helped save several lives including an infant. https://t.co/iY8pVtQKv2
— EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 15, 2019
Ponce told the newspaper that he helped the baby, a man in a wheelchair and an elderly woman who were shot.
He said he’s now living and working in Memphis, Tennessee.
