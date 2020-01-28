(CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport has joined a growing list of U.S. airports that will begin screening passengers from China for coronavirus, an illness that’s infected thousands in the country of origin.
DFW Airport announced Tuesday that it’s now one of 20 airports that will be screening as advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The cases of the illness quickly jumped this year as it began in Wuhan, China and spread to surrounding areas. Other countries, including the U.S., have had confirmed cases.
According to officials, over a hundred people in China have died from coronavirus.
As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been five confirmed cases in the U.S.: two in California and one each in Arizona, Illinois and Washington state.
DFW Airport is now doing its part in helping to contain the illness by screening passengers who are arriving to the U.S. from China.
“A team of public health professionals from the CDC will execute the monitoring program as soon as their team is in place. DFW Airport Public Safety is trained and prepared to support the CDC and the Tarrant County Public Health Department if monitoring efforts require a coordinated response,” the airport said in a statement.
Symptoms are flu-like such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.