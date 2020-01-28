Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – At least two people have been injured after a crash involving a Trinity Railway Express (TRE) train and an 18-wheeler.
The accident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Riverside Drive, east of downtown Fort Worth.
Video from a CBS 11 News crew shows the jackknifed big rig sitting near the train tracks and its load on the ground. Officials with the Fort Worth Fire Department say the semi was hauling 30,000 pounds of aluminum.
There were approximately 70 passengers on the TRE train, but a spokesperson for Trinity Metro said none were hurt.
Emergency crews with MedStar Mobile Healthcare treated two people from the tractor-trailer for minor injuries at the scene.
No word yet on what caused the crash.